PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.23, approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 58.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 61.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.