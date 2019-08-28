Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 289.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,356 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 174,230 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,170,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 291.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after buying an additional 125,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,927,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,217,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $109.63. 4,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $109.48.

