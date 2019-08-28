Pirate Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,897.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $2,897.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00247255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.01290704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00093404 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021421 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 116,021,468 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

