Pirl (PIRL) Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $726,330.00 and $14,074.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 52,297,744 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

