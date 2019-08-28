PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. PKG Token has a total market cap of $130,690.00 and $27,017.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00244670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.01294807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00019639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00093354 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021517 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.