PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $974,468.00 and approximately $136,200.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00249974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.01306415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00094407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000406 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

