PlayCoin [ERC20] Reaches Market Capitalization of $988,351.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $988,351.00 and approximately $236,188.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00242572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.01287827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022268 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

