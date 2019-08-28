Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) has been assigned a $50.00 price target by Northland Securities in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTE. ValuEngine raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $4.01. 29,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Polarityte has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polarityte will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $318,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,000 shares of company stock worth $293,680. Corporate insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.