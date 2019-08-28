PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $771,000. Ameritas Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 736,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 73,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 117,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,017. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

