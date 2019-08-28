PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,827,000 after buying an additional 292,887 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $9,746,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 385.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,838 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 653.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,230. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $763.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

