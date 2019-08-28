Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in AT&T by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 129,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 485,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,567,452. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

