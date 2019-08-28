Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 30,188 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 2.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,086,000 after buying an additional 1,724,423 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,412,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,151,000 after buying an additional 435,327 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,631,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,878,000 after buying an additional 349,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,676,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,686,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,341,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after buying an additional 140,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $3,230,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,666.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.76. The company had a trading volume of 54,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,092. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.