Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $4.82 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 470,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,787. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.00. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $173.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.