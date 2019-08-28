Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $5.88 Million Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises 2.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Raytheon by 829.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,150 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 17,408.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,254,449,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $81,538,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $62,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.97. The stock had a trading volume of 507,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,102. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $210.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

