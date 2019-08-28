Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Trading Down 3.7%

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.51 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.51 ($1.35), 8,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 8,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.31.

About Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.