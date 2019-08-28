Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Up 20%

Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM)’s share price was up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), approximately 8,988,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 11,650,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

About Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

