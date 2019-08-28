Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,469,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,017,000 after acquiring an additional 550,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,047,000 after acquiring an additional 264,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 87.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,688,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after acquiring an additional 785,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,069,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,879 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

In related news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $2,748,609.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,939. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,933. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

