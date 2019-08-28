ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,142.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 517,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,944,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,733,000 after buying an additional 400,242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,052.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 365,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 348,302 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 208.2% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 322,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 217,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 838,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 167,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,837. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.