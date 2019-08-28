ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) Trading Down 0.4%

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) shares dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.26, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.79% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EFO)

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

