Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC) Trading Up 4%

Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 26,157 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,840,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.08.

In related news, insider Hugh Warner purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00 ($212,765.96).

About Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC)

Prospect Resources Limited engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Arcadia lithium project that covers an area of approximately 14 square kilometers of granted mining rights located to the east of Harare, Zimbabwe.

