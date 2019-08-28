PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Update

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE PSB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.54. 6,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.45. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $180.11.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. Analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $207,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 600 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.04, for a total transaction of $101,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at $71,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 63.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

