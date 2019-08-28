Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.34% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $99,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 257,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

