PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) received a $33.00 target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $605,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,530,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,724,000 after buying an additional 361,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,187 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 434.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 275,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

