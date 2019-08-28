PUMA VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.0005 (LON:PU12) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

PUMA VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.0005 (LON:PU12) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.22.
PUMA VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.0005 Company Profile
Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.
