PureVidz Hits Market Capitalization of $25,719.00 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, PureVidz has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PureVidz has a market cap of $25,719.00 and $21.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureVidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Profile

PureVidz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net.

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

