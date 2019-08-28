PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.30-9.40 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. 1,409,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.06. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PVH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.89.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.