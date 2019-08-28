QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ QADB traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. 3,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904. QAD has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.78 million, a PE ratio of 134.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter.

QADB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in QAD were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

