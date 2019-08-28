QASH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $206,684.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, QASH has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX and EXX. QASH has a market cap of $33.44 million and $206,684.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00246721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.01288784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00092923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000394 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Liquid, LATOKEN, IDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.