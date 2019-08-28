Qiwi PLC (QIWI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.28 on September 5th

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Qiwi has a payout ratio of 140.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Qiwi to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

QIWI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. 446,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.14. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

