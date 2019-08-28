Qredit (XQR) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 68.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $463,568.00 and $9,155.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Qredit has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00034437 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011631 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002249 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000899 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

