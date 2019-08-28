QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,593. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $331,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,250,467.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. 9,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

