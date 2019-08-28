Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.40 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Qtum has a total market cap of $230.19 million and approximately $161.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00023400 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, BCEX, HitBTC and Allcoin. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004898 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,725,648 coins and its circulating supply is 95,975,628 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bithumb, Huobi, Bibox, Bittrex, GOPAX, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Iquant, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Coinone, OTCBTC, Liqui, DigiFinex, BigONE, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Upbit, CoinEx, Liquid, BitForex, Binance, EXX, Ovis, HBUS, LBank, DragonEX, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bitfinex, OKEx, HitBTC, Bitbns, Coinsuper, ABCC, Exrates, Allcoin, BCEX, Crex24, Poloniex, Coindeal, Coinnest and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.