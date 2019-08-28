Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.57

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and traded as low as $12.55. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Quaint Oak Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.