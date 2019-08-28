QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0121 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $5.60. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $25.67 million and $2.93 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.18 or 0.04967813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001242 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,716,585 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $10.39, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.