Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 125.15 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 109.30 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 156.90 ($2.05). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.12.

QLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quilter has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173 ($2.26).

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 13,604 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £18,501.44 ($24,175.41).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

