QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of QuinStreet worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 737,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 84,154.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 10,010.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after buying an additional 1,549,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens set a $19.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $522,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $485,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,167.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,775. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 6,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,911. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

