Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Radian Group accounts for about 1.5% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Radian Group worth $20,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 322,154 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Radian Group by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Radian Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 159,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 110,316 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.50) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 39,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,464. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 43.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

