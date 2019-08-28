Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, approximately 12,445,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,825,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $945.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 12,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,483.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,689.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 270,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

