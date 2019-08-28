RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Thomas J. Obrien Sells 1,800 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 1,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $274,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas J. Obrien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Thomas J. Obrien sold 6,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $1,027,130.00.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $156.00. 63,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,498. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.82.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

