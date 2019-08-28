RChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,894.00 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bitinka, Kucoin and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, RChain has traded down 33% against the dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and $50,894.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00243584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.01297698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00093756 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022086 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitinka, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, AirSwap, IDEX, BitMart and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

