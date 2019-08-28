Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens lowered Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of Realogy stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 74,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $714.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.70. Realogy has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 65.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,211,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,850,000 after buying an additional 7,225,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realogy by 462.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after buying an additional 2,446,262 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Realogy by 1,709.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 859,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 811,786 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Realogy by 67,859.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 765,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 764,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the second quarter valued at about $5,294,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.