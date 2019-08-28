Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huazhu Group (HTHT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) in the last few weeks:

8/28/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/23/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/22/2019 – Huazhu Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $42.20 to $38.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Huazhu Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

8/20/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

7/19/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/17/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 14,330.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,310,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072,793 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,679,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,695,000 after buying an additional 1,852,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,816,000 after buying an additional 1,428,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,903,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,623,000 after purchasing an additional 663,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

