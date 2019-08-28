Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) Short Interest Update

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 323,900 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

NASDAQ RDVT traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Red Violet has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $17.50.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Violet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Red Violet by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 45,614 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

