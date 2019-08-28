ReddCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,911.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Cryptopia and Bittrex. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $32.43 million and $13,911.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00876587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00025281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00238655 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Bisq, Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.