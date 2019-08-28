Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.00.

BAP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,273. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.86. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $199.83 and a 52-week high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

