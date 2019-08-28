Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,168,000 after purchasing an additional 197,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $81,554,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,584. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $409,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,039,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,295,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

