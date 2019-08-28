Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,714 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth $31,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 494,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,226. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $85,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

