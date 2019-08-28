Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 21,298 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,298 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $88.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

