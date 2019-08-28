Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 592 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $70,947,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Waters by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,374,000 after acquiring an additional 180,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waters by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,506,000 after acquiring an additional 122,579 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in Waters by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,953 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Waters by 1,148.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

WAT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.09. 3,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,381. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.74. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

