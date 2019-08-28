Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 6,875 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.09. 145,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,280. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $2,646,864.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,271.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $13,724,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

